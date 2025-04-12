ADENTRA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

ADENTRA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADEN stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADENTRA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About ADENTRA

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

