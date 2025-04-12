Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 11,263 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,660.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $4,534,247. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

