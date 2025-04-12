Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $123.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

