Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 978 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in ARM by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,914,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ARM by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

