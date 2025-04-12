Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 99,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,247.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of KYN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

