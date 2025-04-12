Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.