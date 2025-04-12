Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

