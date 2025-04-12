Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

