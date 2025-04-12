Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average of $356.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

