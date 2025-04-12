Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.