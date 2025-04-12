Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of AEZS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
