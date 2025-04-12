AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Sells 24,552 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 1,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,888.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 22,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 23,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,192.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.