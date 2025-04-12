Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE AEM opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

