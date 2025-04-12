Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 13003185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alcoa by 41.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,479 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

