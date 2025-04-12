Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE ALLE opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

