Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 823 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

MMSI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. The trade was a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

