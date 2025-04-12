Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.74 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.