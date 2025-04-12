Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,108 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

