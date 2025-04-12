Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 124,935 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $33.48 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

