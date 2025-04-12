Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 74,503 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,122,000 after buying an additional 115,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,653,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

