Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,359 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Affinity Bancshares worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $39,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Affinity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.88%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

