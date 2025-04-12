Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

