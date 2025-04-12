Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 28.3% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.77. 3,758,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,346,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company has a market cap of C$735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

