Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATH) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Peter Marks acquired 1,818,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,578.62).

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.