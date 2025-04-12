Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,047,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,445 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $66,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR opened at $9.34 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

