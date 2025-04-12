American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $274.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average of $288.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

