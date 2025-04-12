American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get American Well alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Well

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $42,072.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,382.40. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,219 shares of company stock valued at $46,454 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Well by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

(Get Free Report

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.