Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $469.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.06 and a 200-day moving average of $523.06.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

