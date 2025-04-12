Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $159.38

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

