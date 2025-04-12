Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $72.25

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hexcel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $60,241,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after buying an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hexcel by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 582,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493,218 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.