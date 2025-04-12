Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $72.25

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.73.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel
Institutional Trading of Hexcel
Hexcel Price Performance
Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Hexcel Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hexcel
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.