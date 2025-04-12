Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $268.30

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.09.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,127,000 after buying an additional 149,272 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,935 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

