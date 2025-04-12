Analyzing Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.62% 9.80% 4.17% Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.66% -5.00% -4.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 11 5 0 2.17 Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Floor & Decor and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus price target of $103.56, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and Jewett-Cameron Trading”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.81 $245.98 million $1.90 39.44 Jewett-Cameron Trading $46.61 million 0.28 $720,000.00 ($0.35) -10.49

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

