APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

