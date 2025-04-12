APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 347 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $249.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.20 and its 200-day moving average is $293.41. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

