APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,413 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,923,000 after purchasing an additional 102,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 283,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

