APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 433.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,191 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.6 %

SWK stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.