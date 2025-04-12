APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.34 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

