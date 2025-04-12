APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $125.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.59. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.94.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

