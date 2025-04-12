APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

