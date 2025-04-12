APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 8,294 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

