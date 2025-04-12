APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $5.89 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,863,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,921,000 after buying an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $76.36 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.