AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $630.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $249.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.41. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in AppLovin by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in AppLovin by 38.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

