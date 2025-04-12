Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000.

DFAX stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

