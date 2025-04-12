Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,299,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $37,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after acquiring an additional 271,934 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

