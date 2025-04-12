ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Insider Activity at ArcBest
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcBest Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $151.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
