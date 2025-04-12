Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcellx by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,515.72. The trade was a 20.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

