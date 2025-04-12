Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 5981731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

