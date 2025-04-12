Archon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,185 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $4,481,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 3.8 %

LMB opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Limbach’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

