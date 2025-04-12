Archon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Five9 makes up approximately 1.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $60.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.