Archon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,140,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical comprises approximately 4.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Apyx Medical worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,615,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ APYX opened at $0.97 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 137.98% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

